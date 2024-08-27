Dr. Alan Weaver (left) and Capt. Stephanie Lipiec (right) of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research examine an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay plate processed through the Dynex DSX ELISA Processing System. Dr. Weaver and his team are using the newly implemented Laboratory Information Management System to capture data generated by research into trauma-induced endotheliopathy and lymphatic dysfunction at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Combat Casualty Research Program. (Photo Credit: Steven Galvan, USAISR)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8623075
|VIRIN:
|240808-O-PI454-7471
|Resolution:
|5421x4337
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter
