MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Alan Weaver (left) and Capt. Stephanie Lipiec (right) of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research examine an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay plate processed through the Dynex DSX ELISA Processing System. Dr. Weaver and his team are using the newly implemented Laboratory Information Management System to capture data generated by research into trauma-induced endotheliopathy and lymphatic dysfunction at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Combat Casualty Research Program. (Photo Credit: Steven Galvan, USAISR)