    MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter [Image 2 of 3]

    MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Steven Galvan 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Alan Weaver (left) and Capt. Stephanie Lipiec (right) of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research examine an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay plate processed through the Dynex DSX ELISA Processing System. Dr. Weaver and his team are using the newly implemented Laboratory Information Management System to capture data generated by research into trauma-induced endotheliopathy and lymphatic dysfunction at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Combat Casualty Research Program. (Photo Credit: Steven Galvan, USAISR)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8623075
    VIRIN: 240808-O-PI454-7471
    Resolution: 5421x4337
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    MRDC Rolls Out &lsquo;Digital Brain&rsquo; to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter

    Information Management

