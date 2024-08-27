Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 | USS Green Bay conducts SCREENEX [Image 5 of 5]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 | USS Green Bay conducts SCREENEX

    USS GREEN BAY, JAVA SEA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    RSS Resolution (208), a Republic of Singapore navy ship, participates in a screening exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024, in the Java Sea, Sept. 3, 2024. SCREENEX demonstrated multilateral interoperability of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) through external communication with other ships. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 04:08
    Photo ID: 8622520
    VIRIN: 240903-M-NY312-1017
    Resolution: 3834x2557
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: USS GREEN BAY, JAVA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024 | USS Green Bay conducts SCREENEX [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

