USS Green Bay conducts SCREENEX

The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), right, participates in a screening exercise, as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024, in the Java Sea, Sept. 3, 2024. SCREENEX demonstrated multilateral interoperability of the USS Green Bay through external communication with other ships. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)