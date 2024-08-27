Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mesa Ridge High School Military Appreciation Day Jersey Reveal [Image 3 of 6]

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    A Mesa Ridge High School Football Player poses for a photo during a Military Appreciation Day jersey reveal on Aug. 29, 2024. This year, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies don the patch of the historic 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson. Drawing upon the legend of the Ivy Division, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies are poised to fight and win the next play, quarter, and game. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    This work, Mesa Ridge High School Military Appreciation Day Jersey Reveal [Image 6 of 6], by Lekendrick Stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Infantry
    Military Appreciation

