Mesa Ridge High School Military Appreciation Day Jersey Reveal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mesa Ridge High School Football Player poses for a photo during a Military Appreciation Day jersey reveal on Aug. 29, 2024. This year, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies don the patch of the historic 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson. Drawing upon the legend of the Ivy Division, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies are poised to fight and win the next play, quarter, and game. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)