Army Reserve Best Squad competitors are briefed on their night operation to rescue a high value target at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey Sep. 2, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8622052
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-VK575-1031
|Resolution:
|3634x5451
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Downed Pilot Night Operation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Nathaniel Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.