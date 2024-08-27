Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Downed Pilot Rescue Night Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitor, Sgt. Jamie Vanderschoot, 108th Training Command, plans with her team for their night mission exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey Sep. 2, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado)