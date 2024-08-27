Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnel Air Force Base Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    McConnel Air Force Base Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brent Newton 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Maj. William Colbert of the 7-158th GSAB instructs a young boy on how to operate a US Army Blackhawk helicopter at the McConnell Air Force Base's Frontiers in Flight Airshow in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2024 (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton)

    This work, McConnel Air Force Base Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brent Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

