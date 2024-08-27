Maj. William Colbert of the 7-158th GSAB instructs a young boy on how to operate a US Army Blackhawk helicopter at the McConnell Air Force Base's Frontiers in Flight Airshow in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 24, 2024 (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8621997
|VIRIN:
|240824-A-OD838-3714
|Resolution:
|1400x933
|Size:
|933.92 KB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnel Air Force Base Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brent Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.