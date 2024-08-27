Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC Org. Day [Image 1 of 2]

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brent Newton 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    HHC 451 Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers escort Family members around the 1LT Lanny J. Wallace U.S. Army Reserve Center in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 25, 2024 to share aspects of their military career. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton)

