HHC Org. Day

HHC 451 Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers escort Family members around the 1LT Lanny J. Wallace U.S. Army Reserve Center in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 25, 2024 to share aspects of their military career. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton)