Fleet Cyber Command Officer Promotion Ceremony

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 3, 2023) - Vice Adm. Craig A. "Clap" Clapperton, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, reaffirms the Oath of Office during a promotion ceremony at Fort George G. Meade on September 3, 2024. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)