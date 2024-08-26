Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Cyber Command Officer Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Cyber Command Officer Promotion Ceremony

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 3, 2023) - Vice Adm. Craig A. "Clap" Clapperton, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, makes remarks at a promotion ceremony at Fort George G. Meade on September 3, 2024. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)

    Promotion
    Frocking
    FCC
    C10F
    NAVSPACE

