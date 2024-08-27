Fire Training on the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (August 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) participates fire fighting training aboard the ship at Naval Station Mayport, August 29 2024. DDG 68 is the second ship to be named after the five Sullivan brothers who died when their ship was sunk during World War 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)