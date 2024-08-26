Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Training on the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) [Image 1 of 2]

    Fire Training on the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240829-N-OZ224-1341

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (August 29, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) participates fire fighting training aboard the ship at Naval Station Mayport, August 29 2024. DDG 68 is the second ship to be named after the five Sullivan brothers who died when their ship was sunk during World War 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

