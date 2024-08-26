NAVSCIATTS Patrol Craft Coastal Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand participate in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Officer Coastal course. (PCO-C)



PCO-C is an eight-week maritime course of instruction designed to provide foreign military and law enforcement personnel with specialized training in the employment of small patrol craft to conduct security operations in the coastal environment in support of maritime operations. Special focus includes maritime interdiction operations, counterterrorism, humanitarian/natural disaster relief, and counter-narcotics operations.



NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)