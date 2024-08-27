Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Patrol Craft Coastal Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSCIATTS Patrol Craft Coastal Operations

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand participate in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Patrol Craft Officer Coastal course. (PCO-C)

    PCO-C is an eight-week maritime course of instruction designed to provide foreign military and law enforcement personnel with specialized training in the employment of small patrol craft to conduct security operations in the coastal environment in support of maritime operations. Special focus includes maritime interdiction operations, counterterrorism, humanitarian/natural disaster relief, and counter-narcotics operations.

    NAVSCIATTS is a Security Cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8621607
    VIRIN: 240829-N-WE249-1778
    Resolution: 4286x2774
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVSCIATTS Patrol Craft Coastal Operations [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

