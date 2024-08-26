Meade County Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Fort Knox

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Annie Emond, Meade County Chamber of Commerce director, greets guests and shares community updates during the Meade County Community Partnership dinner, which leaders from 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Fort Knox attended, Brandenburg, Kentucky, Aug. 28th, 2024. Leaders from 1st TSC and Fort Knox attend partnership events to strengthen the relationships amongst members of the surrounding community and installation.