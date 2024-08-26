Meade County Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Fort Knox

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Michael Cooper, Special Troops Battalion commander, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Col. Chris Ricci, Fort Knox Garrison commander, Mr. Jim Bradford, Fort Knox Garrison deputy commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sherman Waters attend the Meade County Community Partnership dinner, Brandenburg, Kentucky, Aug. 28th, 2024. Leaders from 1st TSC and Fort Knox attend partnership events to strengthen the relationships amongst members of the surrounding community and installation.