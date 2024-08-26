Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Working Dog

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army military working dog VEGAS A030, assigned to the USAG Italy 18th Military Police Detachment, specialized in drugs detection, poses for a portrait at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 13, 2024. Military working dogs help protect U.S Soldiers by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 04:05
    Photo ID: 8620898
    VIRIN: 240813-A-DO858-1008
    Resolution: 6096x7620
    Size: 20.69 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog [Image 9 of 9], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog
    Military Working Dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    MP
    MWD
    K9
    garrisonItaly
    StrongTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download