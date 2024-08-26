U.S. Army military working dog DOMI F630, assigned to the USAG Italy 18th Military Police Detachment, specialized in explosives/patrol, poses for a portrait with his instructor Cpl. Kody Knecht at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 13, 2024. Military working dogs help protect U.S Soldiers by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 04:05
|Photo ID:
|8620896
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-DO858-1004
|Resolution:
|6096x7620
|Size:
|20.83 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
