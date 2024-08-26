An Airman’s journey on 9/11: Reflections on service and sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bryant Roy, 86th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, poses during a photoshoot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2024. Roy began his career as an Airborne Radar Technician instructor, flying on board the E-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft and is set to retire in June 2025 after more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)