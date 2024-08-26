An Airman’s journey on 9/11: Reflections on service and sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bryant Roy, 86th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, recounts his whereabouts on Sept. 11, 2001 attacks during an interview at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2024. In 2001, Roy was working at the 966th Airborne Air Control Squadron stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as an Airborne Radar Technician instructor, flying on board the E-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)