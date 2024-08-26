Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard helps schools reopen [Image 6 of 6]

    Guam Guard helps schools reopen

    GUAM

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Senior Airman Matthew Savares, assigned to the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, pressure washes at Elementary School, Yigo, Aug. 16, 2024. Volunteers like Savares are helping Guam Department of Education schools pass inspection prior to the new school year.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 02:00
