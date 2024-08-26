Senior Airman Matthew Savares, assigned to the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, pressure washes at Elementary School, Yigo, Aug. 16, 2024. Volunteers like Savares are helping Guam Department of Education schools pass inspection prior to the new school year.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 02:00
|Photo ID:
|8620808
|VIRIN:
|240816-Z-RJ317-1037
|Resolution:
|2346x1564
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard helps schools reopen [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.