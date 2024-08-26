Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers

    GUAM

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to Ayuyu Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, reunite with family at the Guam National Guard Readiness Complex Aug. 14, 2024, after a yearlong deployment to the Middle East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8620806
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-RJ317-1027
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers
    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers
    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers
    Families welcome home deployed Guam Guard Soldiers
    Guam Guard helps schools reopen
    Guam Guard helps schools reopen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    Guam
    redeployment
    reunited
    Yellow Ribbon
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download