Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation

240828-N-BB269-1049

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 28, 2024) - Royal Navy Surgeon Cmdr. James Shelley, third from right, from London, England, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 dermatologist, poses for a photo with medical personnel following a dermatological presentation at the Quang Ngai Provincial General Hospital in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)