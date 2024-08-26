Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240828-N-BB269-1031
    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 28, 2024) - Royal Navy Surgeon Cmdr. James Shelley, from London, England, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 dermatologist, explains different types of dermal moles during a dermatology presentation at the Quang Ngai Provincial General Hospital in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8620743
    VIRIN: 240828-N-BB269-1031
    Resolution: 4600x6893
    Size: 707.39 KB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation
    Quang Ngai General Hospital PP24-2 Dermatology Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PacificPartnership #PP24 #Vietnam #USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download