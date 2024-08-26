Guard leaders tout professional development, future roles during annual enlisted conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau and other top Guard leaders attend the 53rd annual conference of the Enlisted Association National Guard of the United States in Detroit, Michigan, August 19-22, 2024. The agenda included speed mentoring sessions, service-specific discussions, and panels led by senior enlisted leaders during the conference. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)