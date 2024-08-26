Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard leaders tout professional development, future roles during annual enlisted conference [Image 2 of 3]

    DETRIOT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau and other top Guard leaders attend the 53rd annual conference of the Enlisted Association National Guard of the United States in Detroit, Michigan, August 19-22, 2024. The agenda included speed mentoring sessions, service-specific discussions, and panels led by senior enlisted leaders during the conference. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8620732
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-EP075-1090
    Resolution: 5437x2820
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: DETRIOT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    National Guard Bureau
    EANGUS
    Michigan National Guard
    SEA Whitehead
    EANGUS2024

