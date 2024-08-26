1,000 lb Challenge Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-QR506-1280 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kayle Madej, from Buffalo, New York, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in the 1,000 pounds challenge in the strength gym of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)