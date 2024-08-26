Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1,000 lb Challenge Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 7]

    1,000 lb Challenge Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240830-N-QR506-1166 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2024) Lance Cpl. Blake Cheyneymorgan, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in the 1,000 pounds challenge in the strength gym of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 30, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 22:06
    Photo ID: 8620338
    VIRIN: 240830-N-QR506-1030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, 1,000 lb Challenge Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Culture of Fitness
    AMA

