Boxer Sailors conduct a simulated emergency response drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Tianna Hoffman, left, a native of Alma Center, Wisconsin, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Emon Edwards, center, a native of Atlanta, and Hull Technician 2nd Class Nicolas Fimbres, a native of Selma, California, all assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), apply a soft patch to a pipe rupture in the upper vehicle deck during a simulated emergency response drill as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)