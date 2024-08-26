Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors conduct a simulated emergency response drill [Image 3 of 5]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Chief Hull Technician William Murphy, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Garden City, Michigan, explains pipe patching in the upper vehicle deck during a simulated emergency response drill as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8619532
    VIRIN: 240822-N-MH008-1053
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: GARDEN CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailors conduct a simulated emergency response drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

