    Japanese service members set off during the joint military amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Japanese service members set off during the joint military amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024

    INDONESIA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Japanese service members set off during the joint military amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 27, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    This work, Japanese service members set off during the joint military amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

