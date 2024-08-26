Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Korps Marinir are ready to go for the amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Sheild 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Korps Marinir are ready to go for the amphibious landing training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 27, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)