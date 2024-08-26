USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 29, 2024) – Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines, from Baltimore, Maryland, heaves a line on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Philippine Sea as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 29, 2024. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)