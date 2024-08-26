Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 29, 2024) – Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines, from Baltimore, Maryland, heaves a line on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Philippine Sea as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 29, 2024. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8619457
    VIRIN: 240829-N-UA460-1242
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Pacific Vanguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download