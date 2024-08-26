USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 29, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) pulls alongside the Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) while conducting an underway replenishment in the Philippine Sea during exercise Pacific Vanguard, Aug. 29, 2024. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
