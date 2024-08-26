PP24-2 Vietnam Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-GC639-1136

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 30, 2024) – Left to right, Ms. Anjanette Knappenberger, executive director and director of staff for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy mission commander and civilian mariner Capt. Christopher Jackson, ship’s master of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), watch a dance performance at the closing ceremony for PP24-2 and PA24-3 at Tinh Khe Elementary School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam Aug. 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)