    PP24-2 Vietnam Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    PP24-2 Vietnam Closing Ceremony

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240830-N-GC639-1136
    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 30, 2024) – Left to right, Ms. Anjanette Knappenberger, executive director and director of staff for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy mission commander and civilian mariner Capt. Christopher Jackson, ship’s master of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), watch a dance performance at the closing ceremony for PP24-2 and PA24-3 at Tinh Khe Elementary School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam Aug. 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    PP24-2 Vietnam Closing Ceremony
    Building Bridges and Bolstering Resilience: Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel 2024 Concludes in Quang Ngai

    #PacificPartnership #PP24 #Vietnam #USNavy

