Building Bridges and Bolstering Resilience: Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel 2024 Concludes in Quang Ngai

240830-N-GC639-1152 QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 30, 2024) – The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) Band performs during the closing ceremony for PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 at Tinh Khe Elementary School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam Aug. 30, 2024. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of service members from the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam – Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) and Pacific Angel 2024-3 (PA24-3) wrapped up a two-week mission with a closing ceremony in Quang Ngai on Aug. 30. This is the first time Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel joined forces.



The event marked the culmination of joint efforts to enhance disaster response capabilities and strengthen ties between the United States and Vietnam. As the largest annual multilateral disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Partnership joined forces for the first time with the U.S. Air Force’s Pacific Angel to execute a series of humanitarian response exercises.



This year’s mission, hosted in Quang Ngai from Aug. 19-31, brought together approximately 200 participants from Australia, Chile, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam, all working toward a common goal.



“United in purpose and spirit, we set out to continue building on the strong ties between our countries,” said Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Executive Director and Director of Staff Anjanette Knappenberger, reflecting on the missions’ impact. “Our partnerships and friendships with Vietnam continue to strengthen through each Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel mission and activity, which enhances our ability to work together and understand one another in case we are ever called upon to provide humanitarian assistance or disaster relief.”



U.S. and Vietnamese officials exchanged best practices and lessons learned on critical issues like forest fire prevention, coastal erosion, and natural disaster management. A site survey of the Nghia An anti-erosion embankment offered a hands-on opportunity to assess and discuss real-world challenges and opportunities to strengthen coastal community resilience and international cooperation.



Medical professionals conducted 40 subject matter expert exchanges and training sessions at various hospitals and medical centers in Quang Ngai, covering topics such as advanced life support, infection control, nursing, surgery, trauma, public health, neurology and endocrinology. These engagements reached more than 180 health care professionals and nearly 100 Vietnamese patients. The team also successfully conducted numerous surgeries.



“It has truly been an honor to be in Vietnam, working alongside the professionals in Quang Ngai, learning from one another, and creating connections with patients, students, fellow citizens, and one another,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander, as the mission wrapped up. “Many thanks for your commitment to the 20th iteration of Pacific Partnership and the 16th iteration of Pacific Angel.”



Construction efforts were another cornerstone of the mission, with renovations and repairs enhancing local facilities including Tinh Minh Kindergarten, Nghia Lo Medical Station, Tinh Khe Elementary School, and Tinh Khe Medical Station. These projects not only improved infrastructure but also bolstered the resilience of community sites in disaster preparedness, highlighting the spirit of Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel by building local community resolve and benefiting the local people.



Community engagement added a cultural dimension to the mission. Through a series of cultural exchange programs, English-language dialogues, sporting events, and band performances, mission personnel met with approximately 800 students, teachers, and administrators throughout Quang Ngai.



“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to work within Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces as part of Pacific Angel 24-3,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Emmett, PA24-3 mission commander, summing up the sentiment of the mission. “We also appreciate each province’s willingness to host engagements, such as Pacific Angel, and truly appreciate the kindness and coordination of these provinces’ community partners and leaders who ensured this mission was a success.”



The completion of PP24-2 and PA24-3 represents a significant milestone in U.S.-Vietnam relations, coming nearly a year after the two countries upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This mission is a testament to the enduring strength and dynamism of the U.S.-Vietnam relationship, as both nations work together toward shared goals.Quang Ngai’s participation in this multinational mission underscores the province’s commitment to global partnerships and disaster preparedness.



For more information on Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel, visit:www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership and https://www.pacaf.af.mil.