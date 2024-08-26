240830-N-WW800-1016

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS Md, (Aug. 30, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is joined by guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony held along the Farragut sea wall at the United States Naval Academy. The Naval Academy is committed to ensuring it will be prepared for future climate change; improvements to the sea wall are the first step forward with more projects phased over time to protect against future sea level rise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox)