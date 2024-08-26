Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240830-N-WW800-1016 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    240830-N-WW800-1016

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS Md, (Aug. 30, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is joined by guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony held along the Farragut sea wall at the United States Naval Academy. The Naval Academy is committed to ensuring it will be prepared for future climate change; improvements to the sea wall are the first step forward with more projects phased over time to protect against future sea level rise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8619047
    VIRIN: 240830-N-WW800-1016
    Resolution: 7397x4746
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240830-N-WW800-1016 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hannah K. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240830-N-WW800-1015
    240830-N-WW800-1012
    240830-N-WW800-1016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    SECNAV
    Farragut sea wall ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download