ANNAPOLIS Md, (Aug. 30, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks at a ribbon cutting ceremony held along the Farragut sea wall at the United States Naval Academy. The project was aimed to repair and raise the height of the seawall to address daily high tides and minor storms out to the year 2100. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8619042
|VIRIN:
|240830-N-WW800-1012
|Resolution:
|7518x5019
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
