Operations, maintenance Hone ACE skills

Members of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron load a 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron WC-130J prior to its departure from Keesler Air Force Base for Hawaii to fly Tropical Depression 1C Aug. 21, 2023. The 53rd WRS provides forecasters at the National Hurricane Data with atmospheric data from inside tropical weather systems to supplement forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)