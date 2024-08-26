Operations, maintenance Hone ACE skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrews assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron depart Keesler Air Force Base for Hawaii to fly Tropical Depression 1C Aug. 21, 2023. The 53rd WRS provides forecasters at the National Hurricane Data with atmospheric data from inside tropical weather systems to supplement forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)