    104th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen give Wing Commander hands-on overview of EOD capabilities and procedures [Image 1 of 4]

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team provides Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, with a hands-on overview and demonstration of EOD capabilities and demolition procedures, August 28, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by MSgt John Tourtellotte)

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

