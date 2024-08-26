104th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen give Wing Commander hands-on overview of EOD capabilities and procedures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 104th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team provides Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, with a hands-on overview and demonstration of EOD capabilities and demolition procedures, August 28, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by MSgt John Tourtellotte)