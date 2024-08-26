NMCB 11 Places Concrete at Northern Viking 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-GF351-1069 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 29, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Noah Sago, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a bull float to smooth out concrete as part of an airfield repair on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 29. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)