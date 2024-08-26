Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel [Image 6 of 7]

    Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct rappel training at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Aug. 17, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Location: CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

