Members of the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct rappel training at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Aug. 17, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 09:31
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.