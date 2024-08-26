Multinational collaboration at Super Garuda Shield 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ethan Heng (left), Singapore Armed Forces cyber platoon commander, British Army Lance Cpl. Daniel Punyer (center), 2nd Signal Regiment network engineer, and 1st Lt. Lucy Ackerman (right), 1st Radio Battalion, 1st Marine Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force cyberspace officer, discuss cyber defense concepts during a cyber exercise (CYBEREX) Aug. 29, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The CYBEREX is part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating allies and partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)