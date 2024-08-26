Multinational collaboration at Super Garuda Shield 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces Navy Lt. Cmdr. Khoirul Hadi (left), Submarine Squadron 401 squadron commander, and Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Andy Clowes (right), Fleet Battle Staff maritime planner, review plans during a staff exercise (STAFFEX), Aug. 29, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The STAFFEX is part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating allies and partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)