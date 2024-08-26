Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Viking 2024

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240826-N-DE439-1032 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug.26, 2024) Lance Cptl. James Faulkner, center, and Lance Cptl. Nicholas Burbick, right, with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) Supporting Arms Liaison Team (SALT) C, and a member form the naval missile unit in the Polish navy, provides commands from launcher to headquarters during a missile-lunch simulation during a training exercise as part of Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 26, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)

