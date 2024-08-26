Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare Specialist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240827-N-LN093-1005 PHOENIX (Aug. 27, 2024) Damage Controlmen 1st Class Kreig Newton (left), assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix and the senior classifier for Military Entrance Processing Station Phoenix, oversees Karla Torres-Casilla (right) while she signs her naval contract at MEPS Phoenix, Aug. 27, 2024. Torres-Casillas became the Navy’s first contracted Robotics Warfare (RW) Specialist. The RW rating became available for active duty contracts on Aug. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)